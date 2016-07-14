Recycle Track Systems (RTS) is innovating waste and recycling management through the use of real time technologies and data analytics. RTS proprietary tracking system empowers our customers by providing accurate data and real time accountability. RTS increases efficiency and provides un-paralleled insights into your waste and recycling streams and service pickups.

Using a combination of proprietary software, algorithms, and our waste experts, we remove the inefficiencies of today’s waste management and create a superior experience for you, our customer.